Cameco Corp. [CCJ] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, up 80.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] gained 8.06% on the last trading session, reaching $40.91 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Cameco Announces Third Quarter Results; Tier-One Transition Continues to Drive Gross Profit Improvement; Amplified Security of Supply Concerns Benefit Full-Year Revenue Outlook; Decade-High Industry Contracting Volume Achieved; Dividend Declared.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“Our third quarter financial performance continues to demonstrate the benefits of our strategic decisions and the significant, positive momentum we are experiencing in the nuclear energy industry. We have again increased our consolidated revenue outlook for 2023, which is driven by higher average realized prices as a result of substantial uranium spot price improvements. Gross profits have also improved as our uranium average unit cost of sales decreased from last year as we continue the transition back to our tier-one production cost structure,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO.

Cameco Corp. represents 432.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.73 billion with the latest information. CCJ stock price has been found in the range of $39.00 to $41.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 13123219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $48.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 172.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.06, while it was recorded at 38.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.11 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.64.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.