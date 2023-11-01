Barclays lifts Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IOVA] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.82 at the close of the session, up 3.24%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

To participate in the conference call Q&A and live audio webcast, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd1787749ef747f19a491cb371d60fab. To listen to the live or archived webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n9gmq93h. The live and archived webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website, IR.Iovance.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock is now -40.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.84 and lowest of $3.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.09, which means current price is +19.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 4313390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3943.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]

The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.