Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] Revenue clocked in at $42.50 million, down -33.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: ASM] closed the trading session at $0.45 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.44, while the highest price level was $0.49. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM that Avino Announces Secondary Offering.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) “Avino” or the “Company”) announces that Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”) will offer for sale up to 14,000,000 common shares of Avino (the “Common Shares”) currently held by Coeur to eligible investors outside of Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, for gross proceeds to Coeur of approximately US$7.0 million (the “Secondary Offering”). Avino will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

Coeur owns as of today 14,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.24% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Avino (on a non-diluted basis). Upon completion of the Secondary Offering, Coeur’s ownership of Avino’s issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced from 11.24% to nil.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.89 percent and weekly performance of -7.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 456.56K shares, ASM reached to a volume of 8428146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASM shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ASM stock trade performance evaluation

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, ASM shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5571, while it was recorded at 0.4842 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7040 for the last 200 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.85. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASM is now 8.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.75. Additionally, ASM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] managed to generate an average of $16,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.