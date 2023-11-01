AMMO Inc [POWW] Revenue clocked in at $164.94 million, up 68.21% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AMMO Inc [NASDAQ: POWW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.23%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AMMO, Inc. to Conduct Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on November 9, 2023 at 5:00PM ET.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on November 9, 2023, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Over the last 12 months, POWW stock dropped by -9.06%. The one-year AMMO Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.4. The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $343.26 million, with 118.29 million shares outstanding and 87.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 535.67K shares, POWW stock reached a trading volume of 3964708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc [POWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for AMMO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.12.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.23. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 46.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for AMMO Inc [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.01. AMMO Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.99. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$13,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AMMO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 5.46.

AMMO Inc [POWW] Institutonal Ownership Details

