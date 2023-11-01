Alkermes plc [ALKS] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.46%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM that Alkermes Announces Effectiveness of Mural Oncology Form 10 Registration Statement.

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended (Form 10), filed by Mural Oncology plc (Mural Oncology) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Form 10 describes Alkermes’ planned separation of its oncology business into Mural Oncology, which, upon completion of the separation, will be a new, independent, publicly traded company.

The completion of the separation is set to occur on Nov. 15, 2023 through a distribution to Alkermes shareholders of one ordinary share of Mural Oncology for every 10 ordinary shares of Alkermes held as of the close of business on Nov. 6, 2023, the record date for the distribution. No action is required by Alkermes shareholders in order to receive ordinary shares of Mural Oncology in the distribution.

Over the last 12 months, ALKS stock rose by 3.69%. The one-year Alkermes plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.92. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.04 billion, with 166.88 million shares outstanding and 164.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, ALKS stock reached a trading volume of 4393418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 28.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.80 and a Gross Margin at +76.03. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.21. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$69,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.91.

ALKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

