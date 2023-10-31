Wolfe Research lifts Carrier Global Corp [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $47.71 during the day while it closed the day at $47.37. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Carrier Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net sales up 5% versus third quarter 2022; organic sales up 3%.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Carrier Global Corp stock has also loss -2.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has declined by -20.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.06% and gained 14.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $39.75 billion, with 839.05 million shares outstanding and 836.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 5355766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

- Advertisements -

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.73, while it was recorded at 47.09 for the last single week of trading, and 48.53 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.91%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.