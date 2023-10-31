why TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.61

- Advertisements -

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.39 at the close of the session, up 6.18%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update.

Conference call to be held Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics Inc stock is now -37.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGTX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.9399 and lowest of $6.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.67, which means current price is +14.40% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 6246633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $26.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.