why Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

- Advertisements -

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: TMPO] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement of Nasdaq Delisting Proceedings.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc stock is now -84.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMPO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1275 and lowest of $0.1088 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.15, which means current price is +18.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/23.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, TMPO reached a trading volume of 5309029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

How has TMPO stock performed recently?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.08. With this latest performance, TMPO shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1876, while it was recorded at 0.1314 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5765 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.90. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1202.18.

Return on Total Capital for TMPO is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,957,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Tempo Automation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Insider trade positions for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc [TMPO]

The top three institutional holders of TMPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.