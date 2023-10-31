why Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.31

- Advertisements -

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $65.98 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.27, while the highest price level was $66.17. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Meet Nico Tahon, Materials Planning Lead and Volunteer in the Mondelez Supply Chain Women’s Employee Resource Group.

Mondelēz International

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“I believe in the importance of diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Women have historically been underrepresented in supply chain roles, and I am committed to helping address this imbalance and promoting gender equality.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.01 percent and weekly performance of 3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 6441092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $79.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.18, while it was recorded at 65.58 for the last single week of trading, and 70.23 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.46%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.