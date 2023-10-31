why Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.40

- Advertisements -

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $5.15 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Joby Aviation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and to host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website, www.jobyaviation.com. If unable to attend the webcast, to listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-9719 or 1-201-378-4906. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018137717/en/.

Joby Aviation Inc represents 622.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 billion with the latest information. JOBY stock price has been found in the range of $5.09 to $5.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 6481245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.91 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.78 and a Current Ratio set at 27.78.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.