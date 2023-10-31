Western Union Company [WU] fell -20.33% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $10.97 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.92, while the highest price level was $11.58. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Western Union Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Q3 GAAP revenue of $1.10 billion grew 1% on a reported basis, or 7% on an adjusted basis.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.46 and Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.43 both increased 2% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.33 percent and weekly performance of -17.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, WU reached to a volume of 10310023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 7.26.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.21. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.32 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.44. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 535.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $102,315 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Union Company [WU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 0.97%.

Western Union Company [WU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.