Wall Street Analyst Initiated NiSource Inc [NI]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM that NiSource Releases Its 2023 ESG Report.

Report outlines the company’s efforts at environmental stewardship, community engagement, and business accountability.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) today released its 2023 ESG Report – Building Trust for a Sustainable Future. The report highlights efforts at advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as key metrics for the company’s business strategy for the future of energy.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock dropped by -0.99%. The one-year NiSource Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $10.38 billion, with 412.14 million shares outstanding and 411.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 5433917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.00, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 6.70%.

NiSource Inc [NI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.