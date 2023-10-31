Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] loss -1.82% or -0.02 points to close at $1.08 with a heavy trading volume of 7280284 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Pre-submitted questions may be considered and interested parties may submit questions at investors@bitfarms.com through November 6, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded -2.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -184.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 7280284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1377, while it was recorded at 1.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1947 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Total Capital for BITF is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.44. Additionally, BITF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] managed to generate an average of -$2,074,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.