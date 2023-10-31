Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.49%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PELOTON RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) published its third annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report today, highlighting progress made in the 2023 fiscal year towards its social and environmental sustainability goals.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Our ESG work is an important part of Peloton’s strategy and the achievements in this year’s report represent our ongoing commitment to our principles and values.” said Barry McCarthy, CEO and President of Peloton. “As we look to the years ahead, we will continue to work towards our stated goals, accelerate in places where the bar continues to rise quickly, and share progress along the way.”.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -40.72%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.18. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $1.65 billion, with 338.75 million shares outstanding and 316.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 9920610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $7.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.