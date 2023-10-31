UBS slashes price target on Boeing Co. [BA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $182.35 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $179.42, while the highest price level was $184.16. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Southwest Airlines orders 108 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets.

– Launch customer for 737-7 increases orderbook for variant to more than 300.

– Southwest relying on 737 MAX fuel efficiency and reliability to modernize fleet and expand network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.27 percent and weekly performance of 0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, BA reached to a volume of 5318649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $243.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.93, while it was recorded at 180.24 for the last single week of trading, and 208.91 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.