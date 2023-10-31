UBS lifts Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] jumped around 1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.41 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of close of business on December 8, 2023.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock is now -28.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $48.5127 and lowest of $47.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.18, which means current price is +3.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 7713694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $66.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.13, while it was recorded at 48.63 for the last single week of trading, and 58.02 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of -$242,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.