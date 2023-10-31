Toast Inc [TOST] stock Resumed by UBS analyst, price target now $24

- Advertisements -

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] traded at a high on 10/30/23, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.95. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on November 7, 2023.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7262055 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for TOST stock reached $7.99 billion, with 353.09 million shares outstanding and 309.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 7262055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.23, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.24 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.