TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $22

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] loss -0.93% or -0.2 points to close at $21.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6755754 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Subsea inbound orders of $1.8 billion in the quarter; Subsea backlog of $12.1 billion.

Cash flow from operations of $222 million; free cash flow of $178 million.

It opened the trading session at $21.63, the shares rose to $21.86 and dropped to $21.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTI points out that the company has recorded 57.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 6755754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for FTI stock

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.73. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.