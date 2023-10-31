Summit Insights slashes price target on Western Digital Corp. [WDC] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] closed the trading session at $41.80 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.8101, while the highest price level was $44.17. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Western Digital Announces Proposed $1.3 Billion Convertible Notes Offering.

Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) (“Western Digital”) today announced a proposed offering of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”), subject to market and other conditions.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Western Digital and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by each of Western Digital’s wholly-owned subsidiaries from time to time guaranteeing Western Digital’s 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) (initially, Western Digital Technologies, Inc.) or that is a guarantor or obligor with respect to certain refinancing indebtedness with respect to the 2026 Notes. Upon any conversion of the notes, Western Digital will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Western Digital’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at Western Digital’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted. Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2024. The notes will mature on November 15, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, offering price and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 16467267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $48.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-31-23.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.64, while it was recorded at 40.83 for the last single week of trading, and 39.76 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp. [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.31. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.