SLB [SLB] Revenue clocked in at $32.02 billion, up 5.50% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

SLB [NYSE: SLB] closed the trading session at $56.40 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.35, while the highest price level was $56.53. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SLB selected by Eni for Global Methane Emissions Reporting Project.

SLB will deliver measurement plans for Eni aligned to the United Nations’ OGMP 2.0 reporting standards for methane emissions.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that its End-to-end Emissions Solutions business (SEES) has been selected by integrated energy company Eni (NYSE: E) to deliver comprehensive fugitive methane emissions measurement and reporting plans for Eni’s global operating facilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.50 percent and weekly performance of -4.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 6697126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLB [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $69.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for SLB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLB is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

SLB [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for SLB [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.81, while it was recorded at 56.34 for the last single week of trading, and 53.41 for the last 200 days.

SLB [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SLB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLB [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB go to 28.70%.

SLB [SLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.