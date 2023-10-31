Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] Is Currently -11.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SEEL] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -11.69%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM that Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-005 in Alzheimer’s Disease at Neuroscience 2023.

-SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer’s disease at the Society for Neuroscience’s Neuroscience 2023 meeting, to be held on November 11-15, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock is now -73.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2055 and lowest of $0.1683 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.66, which means current price is +21.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 7061177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.97.

How has SEEL stock performed recently?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.75 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5431, while it was recorded at 0.2024 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8561 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]

