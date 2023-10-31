My Size Inc [MYSZ] is -70.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

My Size Inc [NASDAQ: MYSZ] gained 15.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM that MySize Issues Shareholder Update: Revised 2023 Revenue Guidance of ~ $8 Million.

Growth nearly doubles 2022 revenues of $4.46 million propelled by growth at Orgad and the Naiz Fit and MySizeID AI-driven sizing solutions.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) (“MySize” or the “Company”), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today issued a shareholder update from its Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon.

My Size Inc represents 4.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.59 million with the latest information. MYSZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.7652 to $0.9225.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.85K shares, MYSZ reached a trading volume of 5118899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about My Size Inc [MYSZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for MYSZ stock

My Size Inc [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for My Size Inc [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1496, while it was recorded at 0.7182 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3975 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc [MYSZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -181.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.86. My Size Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -186.36.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -98.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.00. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$797,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.My Size Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at My Size Inc [MYSZ]

The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MYSZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MYSZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.