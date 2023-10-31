MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] fell -31.75% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [NASDAQ: MGTX] traded at a high on 10/30/23, posting a 20.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.45. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that MeiraGTx Announces $30 Million Strategic Investment from Sanofi; Company Pursuing Multiple Additional Strategic Opportunities.

Sanofi to purchase $30 million of ordinary shares of the Company at a price of $7.50 per share.

Sanofi to receive a right of first negotiation (ROFN) for the use of MeiraGTx’s Riboswitch gene regulation technology for certain Immunology and Inflammation (I&I) and Central Nervous System (CNS) targets, as well as for GLP-1 and other gut peptides for metabolic disease, and for MeiraGTx’s Phase 2 Xerostomia program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12209923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MeiraGTx Holdings plc stands at 15.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.38%.

The market cap for MGTX stock reached $264.95 million, with 59.54 million shares outstanding and 56.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.99K shares, MGTX reached a trading volume of 12209923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGTX shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MeiraGTx Holdings plc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has MGTX stock performed recently?

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.92. With this latest performance, MGTX shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -730.87 and a Gross Margin at +45.21. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -814.16.

Return on Total Capital for MGTX is now -55.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.35. Additionally, MGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] managed to generate an average of -$362,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Earnings analysis for MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]

