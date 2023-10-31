Market cap of Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] reaches 35.49M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -20.83%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Tritium Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of such notice, or until April 9, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the bid price for the Company’s Ordinary Shares must close at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days or the Company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock is now -89.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DCFC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.226 and lowest of $0.1616 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.20, which means current price is +8.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 5722935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.34. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -41.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.71 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5493, while it was recorded at 0.2236 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0619 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.71 and a Gross Margin at -2.87. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.77.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.