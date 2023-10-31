Market cap of Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] reaches 4.93B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [NYSE: SRC] gained 7.85% on the last trading session, reaching $34.89 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Realty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital in $9.3 Billion Transaction.

– Over 2.5% Accretion to Annualized AFFO per Share in All Stock, Leverage-Neutral Transaction.

– Complementary Real Estate Portfolio Enhances Size, Scale and Diversification to Expand Runway for Future Growth.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc represents 141.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.93 billion with the latest information. SRC stock price has been found in the range of $34.02 to $36.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, SRC reached a trading volume of 25376664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $41.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.38.

Trading performance analysis for SRC stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, SRC shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.34, while it was recorded at 33.20 for the last single week of trading, and 38.87 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.50 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.36.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.07. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] managed to generate an average of $3,208,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc go to 37.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]

The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.