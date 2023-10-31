Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 44.20M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.83 during the day while it closed the day at $1.67. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter Regarding Regaining Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock has also gained 50.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KXIN stock has declined by -57.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.26% and lost -62.03% year-on date.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $44.20 million, with 228.25 million shares outstanding and 21.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.51K shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 5894593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.45. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1697, while it was recorded at 1.1988 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4576 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.54 and a Gross Margin at +0.78. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.25.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -159.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.51. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$3,137,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KXIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KXIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.