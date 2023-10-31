Market cap of Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] reaches 2.45B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Hayward Holdings Inc [NYSE: HAYW] gained 0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $11.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today it will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.hayward.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Hayward Holdings Inc represents 211.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.45 billion with the latest information. HAYW stock price has been found in the range of $10.99 to $11.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 5167197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for HAYW stock

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]

The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.