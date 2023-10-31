Market cap of Bloom Energy Corp [BE] reaches 2.24B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.01 at the close of the session, up 2.35%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Bloom Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 8, 2023 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

Q3 2023 Conference Call and WebcastDate: November 8, 2023Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ETDuration: 60 minutesLive Dial in: 1 (888) 330-2443 (toll-free) | 1 (240) 789-2728 (toll)Participant Passcode: 4781037Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

Bloom Energy Corp stock is now -47.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BE Stock saw the intraday high of $10.25 and lowest of $9.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.55, which means current price is +5.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 6204746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -24.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corp [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.