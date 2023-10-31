Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.47%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Marvell Showcases Technology for Next-Generation AI and Cloud Networks at OCP Global Summit.

Keynote by EVP & GM Dr. Loi Nguyen will explore how high-speed optics are solving the generative AI bandwidth challenge.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will share its vision for advancing the next generation of AI and cloud networks at the 2023 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit taking place October 17-19 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Over the last 12 months, MRVL stock rose by 16.90%. The one-year Marvell Technology Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.18. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $40.40 billion, with 856.10 million shares outstanding and 855.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, MRVL stock reached a trading volume of 7997580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $70.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.95, while it was recorded at 47.55 for the last single week of trading, and 50.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

MRVL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 14.15%.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.