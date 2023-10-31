Market Analysts see Conoco Phillips [COP] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.64%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ConocoPhillips Completes Purchase of Remaining 50% Interest in Surmont.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that it has completed the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. for approximately $2.7 billion cash (CAD$3.7 billion) after closing adjustments, as well as future contingent payments of up to approximately $0.3 billion (CAD$0.4 billion). ConocoPhillips now owns 100% of Surmont and will continue as operator.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Long-life, low sustaining capital assets like Surmont play an important role in our deep, durable and diverse low cost of supply portfolio,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “This transaction enhances our returns-focused value proposition, improves our return on capital employed, lowers our free cash flow breakeven and is expected to deliver significant free cash flow for decades to come. We know this asset very well and plan to further optimize it while remaining on track to achieve our GHG emission intensity reduction goals.”.

Over the last 12 months, COP stock dropped by -4.50%. The one-year Conoco Phillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $141.47 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 5800639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $139.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

Conoco Phillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.45, while it was recorded at 118.92 for the last single week of trading, and 110.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conoco Phillips Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conoco Phillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. Conoco Phillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conoco Phillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conoco Phillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

COP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -10.12%.

Conoco Phillips [COP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.