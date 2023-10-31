Market Analysts see Amcor Plc [AMCR] falling to $9. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.85%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM that Amcor, SK Geo Centric partner for supply of recycled content.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SK Geo Centric (SK), a leading petrochemical company based in South Korea, to source advanced recycled material primarily in the Asia Pacific region beginning in 2025.

The MOU with SK will enable Amcor to provide access to packaging solutions using recycled content for food and healthcare customers in key markets in Asia Pacific, as well as globally, building on Amcor’s existing global access to advanced recycled material through ExxonMobil, as well as its recent investment with Licella in Australia. Combined, these partnerships will help Amcor take another important step toward achieving its target of 30% recycled content across its portfolio by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, AMCR stock dropped by -23.22%. The one-year Amcor Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.82 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, AMCR stock reached a trading volume of 12014355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor Plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor Plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor Plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Amcor Plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor Plc Fundamentals:

Amcor Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 4.90%.

Amcor Plc [AMCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.