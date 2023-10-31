Market Analysts see Agenus Inc [AGEN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 1.55% or 0.01 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 6707175 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Agenus to Provide Third Quarter 2023 Financial Report and Corporate Update.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results via press release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.7827, the shares rose to $0.8251 and dropped to $0.7769, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -47.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 6707175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.19. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -29.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1495, while it was recorded at 0.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6125 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.