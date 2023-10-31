Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $27.16 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] slipped around -0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.16 at the close of the session, down -1.16%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third-Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 11, 2023, to stockholders of record on Nov. 15, 2023.

“This is the eighth increase to our base dividend in the last eleven quarters, fully consistent with our objective to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend to our shareholders,” said chairman, president and CEO Lee Tillman. “We expect this latest 10% increase to be funded through our share repurchase program and the related decline in our outstanding share count, demonstrating the important synergies that exist between our share repurchase program and sustainable base dividend growth on a per share basis.”.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 0.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $27.6676 and lowest of $26.805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.42, which means current price is +32.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.48M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 7560483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $33.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.92 and a Gross Margin at +56.42. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.90.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now 21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of $2,300,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -8.79%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.