Macy’s Inc [M] moved up 2.91: Why It’s Important

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $12.02 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.73, while the highest price level was $12.11. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Macy’s Celebrates the Holiday Season With Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Macy’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters provides critical funds through a give back campaign, mentor experiences and a once in a lifetime experience at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

This holiday season, Macy’s highlights its dedication to youth empowerment through its partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS). As part of the brand’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, from November 1 through December 24, Macy’s will launch a special in-store round up (up to $.99) and online donation campaign to benefit BBBS’ mission of serving young people through the power of mentorship to help create paths for future success. In its inaugural year, the partnership prompted Macy’s customers and colleagues to raise more than $4.8 million to help fuel life-changing mentoring experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.79 percent and weekly performance of 6.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, M reached to a volume of 6740455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc [M] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -9.67%.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.