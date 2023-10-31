Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] Revenue clocked in at $27.10 billion, down -22.33% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $31.62 on 10/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.465, while the highest price level was $31.7921. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM that Kraft Heinz Releases 2023 Environmental Social Governance Report, Revealing Continued Progress Toward Goals Across Three Priority Pillars.

Company progresses against its goals related to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, addressing global hunger, and more.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Developed innovative packaging solutions that support the Company’s net zero ambitions, including the HEINZ® Tomato Ketchup pilot with Pulpex to create a paper-based, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.33 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 6628079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $38.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.88, while it was recorded at 31.74 for the last single week of trading, and 36.76 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.12%.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.