Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Revenue clocked in at $189.56 million, up 183.06% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Immunogen, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price plunged by -6.40 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that ImmunoGen Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mirvetuximab soravtansine (ELAHERE®) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“The acceptance of our MAA is another important regulatory milestone in the next chapter of ELAHERE’s story as we work diligently to deliver this new treatment option to patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer globally,” said Michael Vasconcelles, MD, ImmunoGen’s Executive Vice President, Research, Development, and Medical Affairs. “As the first novel medicine to have demonstrated an overall survival benefit in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer compared to chemotherapy in a Phase 3 clinical trial, we are pleased to initiate the review process that moves us one step closer to providing access to ELAHERE for eligible patients in Europe. We look forward to working closely with the EMA throughout the review process and to potentially bring this novel ADC to Europe as early as 2024.”.

A sum of 5502409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Immunogen, Inc. shares reached a high of $15.20 and dropped to a low of $14.01 until finishing in the latest session at $14.04.

- Advertisements -

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.96. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Immunogen, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunogen, Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immunogen, Inc. Fundamentals:

Immunogen, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.11 and a Current Ratio set at 7.14.

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.