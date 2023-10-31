Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] is -95.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] gained 22.71% or 0.15 points to close at $0.80 with a heavy trading volume of 16060863 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM that HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Participates in Strengthening

Israel’s Digital Defenses Amidst Escalating Cyber Threats.

Tel-Aviv, Israel –News Direct– HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tel-Aviv, Israel – October 19, 2023 — In response to a significant increase in cyber-.

It opened the trading session at $0.67, the shares rose to $0.8393 and dropped to $0.6178, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUBC points out that the company has recorded 9.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -321.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 16060863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.52. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 240.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3844, while it was recorded at 0.6693 for the last single week of trading.

- Advertisements -

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.