H.C. Wainwright lifts VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VYNE] price surged by 23.39 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM that VYNE Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from Preclinical Models for Oral BD2-Selective BET Inhibitor VYN202.

Treatment with VYN202 resulted in significant inhibition of key inflammatory biomarkers and substantial resolution of the signs and symptoms of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Following completion of recent financing, VYNE expects to initiate a Phase 1a SAD/MAD clinical trial in Q1 2024, followed by Phase 1b trials in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and in moderate-to-severe adult-onset rheumatoid arthritis in the second half of 2024.

A sum of 19786063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.09K shares. VYNE Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $2.58 until finishing in the latest session at $2.77.

The one-year VYNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.51. The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, VYNE shares dropped by -31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7189.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7116.35.

Return on Total Capital for VYNE is now -85.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE] managed to generate an average of -$2,828,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc [VYNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VYNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VYNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.