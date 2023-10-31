For Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

- Advertisements -

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] surged by $1.86 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.50 during the day while it closed the day at $38.28. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:55 AM that Vertiv Reports Strong Third Quarter Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Third quarter net sales of $1,743 million, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2022 and organic net sales growth(1) of 17%.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Third quarter orders up 11% (excluding foreign exchange) from last year. Record high $5.0 billion backlog.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also gained 2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has inclined by 44.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 158.30% and gained 180.23% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for VRT stock reached $14.57 billion, with 377.37 million shares outstanding and 347.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 6215415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $44.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 92.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.03, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.59. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of $2,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 68.19%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.