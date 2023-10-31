For IonQ Inc [IONQ], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

- Advertisements -

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.4298 during the day while it closed the day at $9.50. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM that IonQ Achieves Industry Leading Performance on Next Generation Barium Qubits.

Twenty-nine algorithmic qubits (#AQ 29) on Barium represents a significant milestone towards commercial quantum advantage.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced it has achieved 29 algorithmic qubits on a barium platform for the first time, marking a key milestone in the company’s journey towards developing systems capable of commercial quantum advantage.

IonQ Inc stock has also loss -24.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IONQ stock has declined by -52.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.04% and gained 175.36% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $1.92 billion, with 199.86 million shares outstanding and 160.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.39M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 12207416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $16.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.84. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -36.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.56 and a Current Ratio set at 16.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.