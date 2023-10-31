For Exelon Corp. [EXC], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

- Advertisements -

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.93 during the day while it closed the day at $38.45. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM that ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Award 18 Grants to Support Holiday Lights Events in Northern Illinois.

ComEd’s Powering the Holidays Program awards a total of $45,000 in grants to support community-based lights events.

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the holiday season is about to begin! Holiday celebrations are an important way for our communities to build connection and cheer. To support local holiday displays, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announced grants of up to $2,500 each for 18 northern Illinois communities as part of the annual ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

Exelon Corp. stock has also gained 0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -7.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.95% and lost -11.06% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $38.27 billion, with 994.00 million shares outstanding and 993.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 5159457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $43.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.64, while it was recorded at 38.78 for the last single week of trading, and 40.91 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.