EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] moved down -0.81: Why It’s Important

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that EZGO Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that the Company had received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) dated October 18, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days from September 6, 2023 to October 17, 2023.

This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “EZGO”.

EZGO Technologies Ltd stock is now -87.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EZGO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.089 and lowest of $0.0787 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.77, which means current price is +8.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.70M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 5835413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.04. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -40.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.16 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6281, while it was recorded at 0.0952 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3370 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Insider trade positions for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]

