Chewy Inc [CHWY] moved up 3.11: Why It’s Important

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a high on 10/30/23, posting a 3.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.58. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Chewy Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Inaugural Investor Day.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that it will report fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, December 6, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 528484Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US and all other locations)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US and all other locations)Replay Access Code: 798952(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 13, 2023)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4884206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.71%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $8.00 billion, with 430.33 million shares outstanding and 116.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4884206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $32.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 17.71 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.