Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] is 8.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] traded at a high on 10/30/23, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.05. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) generated net sales of $3.527 billion during the third quarter of 2023, growing 11.2 percent on a reported basis, 11.1 percent on an operational1 basis and 10.2 percent on an organic2 basis, all compared to the prior year period. The company reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $505 million or $0.34 per share (EPS), compared to $174 million or $0.12 per share a year ago, and achieved adjusted3 EPS of $0.50 for the period, compared to $0.43 a year ago.

“We achieved another quarter of strong performance, thanks to the hard work of our talented global team and our differentiated medical technologies that improve the lives of patients across the globe,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. “As we shared at our recent Investor Day meeting, we are well-positioned for the long term, backed by our category leadership strategy, strong pipeline of innovation and track record of strong commercial execution.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8418787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corp. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $73.28 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 8418787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $60.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.09, while it was recorded at 50.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.40%.

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.