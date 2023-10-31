BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] moved up 31.68: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.98%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Receives Permanent J-Code for IGALMI™ (dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Standardizes and improves product reimbursement process.

New HCPCS Level II code J1105 to be effective January 1, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, BTAI stock dropped by -66.58%. The one-year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.1. The average equity rating for BTAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.79 million, with 28.15 million shares outstanding and 20.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, BTAI stock reached a trading volume of 13282333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

BTAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.98. With this latest performance, BTAI shares gained by 57.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.