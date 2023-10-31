Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.55 million, down -94.21% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Baudax Bio Inc [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 18.71% or 0.02 points to close at $0.18 with a heavy trading volume of 5096040 shares. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baudax Bio Announces Corporate Update.

Company Poised to Initiate TI-168 Clinical Development Following Recent Shareholder Approval of Corporate Actions Related to TeraImmune Acquisition.

Phase 1/2a Clinical Study of TI-168 In Hemophilia A with FVIII Inhibitors Projected to Begin Q1 2024.

It opened the trading session at $0.1561, the shares rose to $0.205 and dropped to $0.1514, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXRX points out that the company has recorded -75.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 5096040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -50.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3286, while it was recorded at 0.1784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1569 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2816.63 and a Gross Margin at -622.70. Baudax Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4633.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$6,532,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Baudax Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]

The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock