Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.83%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied UV Inc. Granted Significant New Patents by USPTO and Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Canon Virginia, Inc.

Patent awards strengthen the Company’s position in disinfection technology.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

via NewMediaWire — Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a pioneer in UV disinfection technology, is elated to announce today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent US 2023/0059472 A1 for the Company’s Airo™ Vortex, encompassing advanced disinfection capabilities and Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO). Concurrently, the Company also received publication notice on its Fighter Flex™ LED.

Over the last 12 months, AUVI stock dropped by -95.31%. The one-year Applied UV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.0. The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $2.50 million, with 9.85 million shares outstanding and 7.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AUVI stock reached a trading volume of 10089847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied UV Inc [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

- Advertisements -

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3959, while it was recorded at 0.2430 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4316 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied UV Inc Fundamentals:

Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.