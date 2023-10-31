Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] is 18.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] price plunged by -19.77 percent to reach at -$5.89. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Aehr Reports Continued Strong Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 on Strength of Production Wafer Level Burn-in Products for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors.

A sum of 6149289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 993.78K shares. Aehr Test Systems shares reached a high of $28.36 and dropped to a low of $21.5701 until finishing in the latest session at $23.90.

The one-year AEHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.17. The average equity rating for AEHR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEHR shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 99.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.86. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -47.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.19 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.24, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now 19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.33. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

AEHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

