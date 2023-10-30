Wolfe Research lifts Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.70 during the day while it closed the day at $9.44. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will present at the 2023 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer and Brant Standridge, president, Consumer and Regional Banking, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 11:15 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss Huntington’s business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.ir.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stock has also loss -2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has declined by -22.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.71% and lost -33.05% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $13.67 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 14400175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.