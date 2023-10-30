why JD.com Inc ADR [JD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.78

- Advertisements -

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $25.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM that JD.com Joins UN Global Compact’s “Forward Faster” Initiative for 2030.

JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, announced it has joined the UN Global Compact’s “Forward Faster” initiative, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and global development. The announcement coincided with Sandra Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and CEO and Executive Director of UN Global Compact, visiting JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, which marked the first enterprise visit of her China tour this week.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The UN Global Compact’s Forward Faster initiative, launched on September 18, 2023, calls on business leaders worldwide to take measurable, credible, and ambitious action in five areas — gender equality, climate action, living wage, water resilience, and finance & investment. These areas have the power to accelerate progress across all SDGs, enabling the private sector to collectively make the biggest and fastest impact by 2030.

JD.com Inc ADR represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.94 billion with the latest information. JD stock price has been found in the range of $25.19 to $26.32.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 13788908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $44.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.58.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.07, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 38.77 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc ADR [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc ADR [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc ADR [JD] managed to generate an average of $26,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 20.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.